Carlos Corberan took Huddersfield Town to the brink of the Premier League last season

Carlos Corberan has made a "huge" impact on and off the field since becoming West Bromwich Albion head coach says winger Grady Diangana.

Since replacing Steve Bruce in October, Corberan, 39, has overseen a significant upturn in form.

Saturday's 3-0 win over Rotherham was Albion's fifth victory in a row as they continued their surge up the Championship table.

"Tactically and mentally, he's had a huge impact," Diangana, 24, said.

"On the training pitch he goes into finer detail to help us understand - and that's everyone, every single player on the pitch.

"He's really given us the tools to push on as a collective to reach our goals."

Motivational films 'unlocked' players' brains

The task facing the Spaniard when he arrived at The Hawthorns was an unenviable one.

After a sorry start to the season, the Baggies were seemingly set for a long fight against relegation, sitting 23rd in the table - their lowest ebb in 21 years.

Despite losing his first game in charge to Sheffield United, Corberan has guided his side to wins over Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke, Sunderland and the Millers.

The last two victories have come since the squad returned from some warm-weather training in Spain during the month-long break for the World Cup.

During their time away, Corberan showed a number of motivational films to the squad which Diangana said helped cement a "collective spirit" and has enabled them to "push on" since arriving back.

"It really unlocks something in your brain," Diangana told BBC Radio WM.

"It shows you something that you might not have seen before. You can't do it alone and when everyone is on the same wavelength and fighting for each other it just makes it a bit easier."

Grady Diangana joined West Brom from Premier League club West Ham United for £18m in September 2020

Play-off push after Christmas?

Albion's form has taken them from being three points adrift of safety to five points clear of the bottom three and only five points away from the play-off places.

Another win over Coventry City on Wednesday would lift them up from 16th place to eighth and above West Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

"That's the Championship for you - you win a few games and you can see yourself near the top eight," Diangana said.

"Even at the start of the season we weren't far off - just lacking the last goal or conceding so early.

"But now I think we've got it all together and we're heading in the right direction. We always knew we had it in us and for us now it's about kicking on and keeping the run going for as long as possible."