Grant Hanley (left) led Norwich to promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2020-21

Norwich captain Grant Hanley says the criticism from fans over the side's stuttering form is "understandable" but "not helpful".

The Canaries have won only three of their last 12 Championship matches and are four points outside of the automatic promotion places.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Blackburn was their fourth in the last seven games at Carrow Road.

Sections of the crowd called for boss Dean Smith's dismissal during the game.

Smith said afterwards he felt some fans had "been waiting" for his side to hit poor form and that a "narrative had been set" around the club not playing attractive football.

Hanley said it was a "difficult question to answer" when asked whether he felt the players are letting Smith down at the moment but said they were "letting everyone down" and that they needed to "step up and take a look in the mirror and up their performance levels".

The 31-year-old Scotland defender, who captained the Canaries to both their promotions to the Premier League in the last four seasons, does not blame the fans for being angry at recent performances and results.

"We need to do better. It's understandable what's coming from the supporters," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"If I was a fan and it was my team on the pitch, I'd probably be feeling the same way.

"It's up to us to change performances and change the way the momentum's going at the minute, get it back in our favour and get the fans back on our side."

Players need to 'step up'

Former Blackburn and Newcastle centre-back Hanley joined Norwich ahead of the 2017-18 season and has also experienced relegation from the top flight twice in his time at Carrow Road.

He said he has been feeling the frustration from the stands for several weeks.

"It's been like that for a while - we're human and we feel it," he said.

"We understand it but it certainly doesn't help us on the pitch.

"We've got some experienced lads in that dressing room and I've certainly been in this position before where supporters aren't happy - it's up to us to use that experience and stand up and be counted.

"We've set our standards. We're not happy. We're frustrated how were performing. We understand where supporters are coming from."

'We know we can be successful'

After their trip to Luton on Boxing Day, Norwich have the chance to get the home fans back on side with three games at Carrow Road - including a rematch with Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup.

Hanley knows it is going to be a crucial period.

"It's not easy - especially if you feel like the supporters have their minds made up," he said.

"It hurts - it's what we've sacrificed everything for and we want to be successful.

"You've got to remain professional and that's certainly what this group of lads will give you. They won this league twice - they've given everything for this club.

"We know we can be successful in this league."