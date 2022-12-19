Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Elliot Embleton was taken to hospital in an ambulance after being stretchered off

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton faces "an extended spell on the sidelines" with an ankle fracture and ligament damage, which require surgery.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during a tackle that earned him a red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hull.

Embleton, who came through the Black Cats' academy, has featured in all 23 of their Championship games this term.

Sunderland described his ligament damage as "significant" and said he will have an operation this week.