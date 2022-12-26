Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient12:30StevenageStevenage
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 12Brown
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Moncur
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 23Kelman
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 16Drinan
  • 32Hunt
  • 40Duke-McKenna

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Earley
  • 11Roberts
  • 4Reeves
  • 17Gilbey
  • 9Norris
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 3Clark
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 19Reid
  • 24Amoo
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient21163235122351
2Stevenage21135331161544
3Northampton22127337221543
4Carlisle2299433231036
5Swindon239862623335
6Mansfield2210573028235
7Barrow2211292826235
8Walsall219662718933
9Bradford219662621533
10Salford219572419532
11Stockport219483122931
12Wimbledon228772625131
13Doncaster229492430-631
14Tranmere228682318530
15Sutton United2385102129-829
16Grimsby217682423127
17Crewe206771824-625
18Newport2265112125-423
19Harrogate2164112732-522
20Crawley2256112334-1121
21Hartlepool2246122040-2018
22Colchester2245131929-1017
23Rochdale2143141531-1615
24Gillingham212811625-1914
View full League Two table

