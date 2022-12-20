Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina arrive in Buenos Aires after winning the 2022 World Cup

World Cup winners Argentina were greeted by jubilant crowds at Buenos Aires airport and Tuesday has been declared a bank holiday in the country.

The squad, who defeated France in Sunday's final, landed home at 02:24 local time (05:24 GMT) on Tuesday.

Fans lined the streets as they travelled on an open-top bus to their Football Association's headquarters.

The main celebration will be at the capital city's Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Argentine government said the day would be a bank holiday so fans "can express their deepest joy for the national team".

Lionel Messi led the team off the plane, which carried his picture on its tail.

Captain Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni (right) led the team off the plane

An image of Messi was on the tail of the plane that brought Argentina home from Qatar

An open-top bus was waiting for the squad at the airport in Buenos Aires

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez played the drum on the top of the bus

Fans lined the route from the airport to Argentina's football headquarters

Fans gathered outside the country's Football Association awaiting their team

Blue and white stripes dominated the scenes

