Josip Juranovic is wanted by Barcelona, with two Premier League clubs and Atletico Madrid also monitoring the Celtic right-back, who impressed for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona may need to sell before they can make an approach for Josip Juranovic, while Real Sociedad are also keen on the Celtic defender. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Japanese attacker Yutaro Oda, 21, has agreed a move to Hearts when the transfer window opens next month, but there could be a long wait to receive a work permit. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts are keen to sign Yutaro Oda from Vissel Kobe under freedom of contract, but other European teams are also chasing his signature. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he wants to keep hold of Ryan Jack, with the Scotland midfielder set to be out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Michael Beale predicts Ianis Hagi will play a "big role" at Rangers when the Romania midfielder returns from long-term injury. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson has tipped Ryan Kent to sign a new contract at Rangers - but can't see fellow forward Alfredo Morelos staying on. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun external-link )

On-loan striker Momodou Bojang looks set to be part of a January clear out at Hibernian, but left-back Marijan Cabraja won't be leaving Easter Road, despite reports suggesting the Croatian was heading for an early exit. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait, currently on loan at Arbroath, could miss the rest of the season after damaging his knee at the weekend. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin is hopeful Aberdeen are going to get the green light to keep on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales for the second half of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Winger Matty Kennedy insists a much-criticised loss to Celtic will not dent the positivity at Aberdeen under boss Jim Goodwin. (Press & Journal) external-link