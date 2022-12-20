Scottish Gossip: Juranovic, Oda, Jack, Hagi, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Josip Juranovic is wanted by Barcelona, with two Premier League clubs and Atletico Madrid also monitoring the Celtic right-back, who impressed for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona may need to sell before they can make an approach for Josip Juranovic, while Real Sociedad are also keen on the Celtic defender. (Scottish Sun)
Japanese attacker Yutaro Oda, 21, has agreed a move to Hearts when the transfer window opens next month, but there could be a long wait to receive a work permit. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts are keen to sign Yutaro Oda from Vissel Kobe under freedom of contract, but other European teams are also chasing his signature. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he wants to keep hold of Ryan Jack, with the Scotland midfielder set to be out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)
Michael Beale predicts Ianis Hagi will play a "big role" at Rangers when the Romania midfielder returns from long-term injury. (Football Scotland)
Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson has tipped Ryan Kent to sign a new contract at Rangers - but can't see fellow forward Alfredo Morelos staying on. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun)
On-loan striker Momodou Bojang looks set to be part of a January clear out at Hibernian, but left-back Marijan Cabraja won't be leaving Easter Road, despite reports suggesting the Croatian was heading for an early exit. (Daily Record)
Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait, currently on loan at Arbroath, could miss the rest of the season after damaging his knee at the weekend. (Scotsman)
Manager Jim Goodwin is hopeful Aberdeen are going to get the green light to keep on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales for the second half of the season. (Daily Record)
Winger Matty Kennedy insists a much-criticised loss to Celtic will not dent the positivity at Aberdeen under boss Jim Goodwin. (Press & Journal)
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire assesses the sale of St Johnstone and reckons American interest is the most likely route to buying out Geoff Brown. (Courier - subscription required)
