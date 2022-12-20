Last updated on .From the section Charlton

League One side Charlton Athletic have appointed Dean Holden as their new first-team manager.

The 43-year-old former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City boss was most recently assistant manager at Stoke.

Holden replaces Ben Garner who was sacked at the start of December after six months in charge.

Charlton are struggling in the league and Saturday's home defeat by Bristol Rovers left them 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Holden will become Charlton's 13th manager in the past 10 years and their fifth in two years.

He is one of four people appointed into senior roles at Charlton, with Andy Scott made technical director, Jim Rodwell becoming chief operating officer and Ed Warrick joining as finance director.

"Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He'll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track," said Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard.

"I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward.

"Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club."

Former defender Holden, who played for Bolton, Oldham, Peterborough, Falkirk, Shrewsbury, Chesterfield, Rochdale and Walsall during his career, joined the Potters in April 2021, working alongside then manager Michael O'Neill.

He took over as interim boss following O'Neill's sacking in August this summer, before also leaving the club shortly after following the appointment of Alex Neil.

Holden previously spent nine months in charge of Bristol City and had a brief spell in charge at Oldham in 2014-15, before returning as their assistant manager.

Caretaker manager Anthony Hayes will take charge of the team's Carabao Cup match on Wednesday against Brighton, before returning to his previous role as first-team coach.

