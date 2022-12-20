Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Connor Roberts was part of Wales' World Cup squad in Qatar, playing three games

Burnley full-back Connor Roberts has avoided suspension after his red card for handball in the 3-1 win against Middlesbrough was rescinded.

The claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent regulatory commission following an appeal by the Clarets to the Football Association.

Roberts, 27, was deemed to have knocked an effort out from under the crossbar, but did not make contact with the ball.

He is now free to play in the game against Birmingham on 27 December.