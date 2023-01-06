Close menu

Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea, Juventus and Italy striker dies aged 58

Gianluca Vialli
Vialli played for Cremonese and Sampdoria before moving to Juventus

Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but after saying in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear, he was re-diagnosed in 2021.

He announced a temporary leave from his role with Italy's national team in December to focus on his health.

Vialli played 59 times for Italy and won the Champions League with Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996 and becoming player-manager in 1998.

He had joined Juventus in 1992 for a then world record £12m after winning the Serie A title and the European Cup Winners' Cup during eight seasons with Sampdoria.

Vialli was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side, taking over from the sacked Ruud Gullit late in the season, and went on to lead the Blues to victory in the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners' Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final and Charity Shield but was sacked early in the following season after a poor start.

The striker also had a short spell at Watford, then in the second tier, during the 2001-02 season but was dismissed after the Hornets only finished 14th.

Comments

Join the conversation

178 comments

  • Comment posted by Jason1896, today at 09:49

    Make the most of life, you never know when its your time... RiP - a great professional!

  • Comment posted by ihandlecommands, today at 09:48

    RIP Gianluca Vialli

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 09:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wow such shocking news and at such a young age. Sympathies and prayers to his family and love ones.

  • Comment posted by Come the revolution, today at 09:49

    Terrible news. Great player and character.

  • Comment posted by no_likey_no_lighty, today at 09:49

    An icon of 90s football for all fans of that age and a massive signing for English football and Chelsea at the time. Very sad news

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 09:48

    Such a shame may he RIP

    • Reply posted by Romain, today at 09:58

      Romain replied:
      Why would anyone give a thumbs down to this comment! simply outrageous! May he indeed RIP. Sad day for football.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 09:50

    Sad news, always liked Luca Vialli, as a player and as a person. Always came across as a nice guy.

    RIP Luca

    • Reply posted by Sajj Mahmood, today at 10:03

      Sajj Mahmood replied:
      Yes nice guy.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 09:50

    Thanks Gianluca for helping start it all alongside Ruud. Chelsea fans will forever remember you for the legend you were - thank you for the memories

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 10:02

      Bogmorris replied:
      Perfectly put

  • Comment posted by Neil Adams, today at 09:50

    Absolute legendary player. Left his mark in Serie A and the Premier League.

    Condolences to his family ❤️

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 09:50

    Good player, decent coach and a nice bloke - RIP

  • Comment posted by mmb, today at 09:51

    RIP GV - very sad news. Not a Chelsea or Juve fan, just appreciate good footballers and you were one of those.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 09:50

    Noooooooo! What a legend of a person and such a big personality for club and country. Will be fondly remembered.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 09:50

    Awful news, great player, great manager, great guy

    RIP GV ❤️

  • Comment posted by Gordon Cross, today at 09:49

    RIP. Gentleman.

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, today at 09:50

    another great gone :-(

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 09:50

    Was dreading this news so much. Farewell Gianluca - you great man.

    For those less familiar with him I'd highly recommend the Golazzo podcast episode 'Into the Vialli'.

    Rest well and thank you.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:49

    Rip legend.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 09:52

    In a time of flash brats he was a gentleman. Always had time for a photo with fans and was still loved when he was seen at Chelsea. RIP

  • Comment posted by Tonic, today at 09:55

    Absolute legend ... RIP 🙏🏽... from a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by stanley06, today at 09:53

    Awful news. Rest in peace. Condolences to his family from us Norwich supporters, recognising such a talent. Taken far too early.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 09:53

    Oh wow, very sad. One of the premier league's most successful and best loved imports.

