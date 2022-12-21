Plymouth Argyle v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Burton
- 36Craske
- 6Scarr
- 37Pursall
- 43Halls
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 42Endacott
- 49Roberts
- 16Cosgrove
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 1Cooper
- 17Mumba
- 19Whittaker
- 20Randell
- 21Lonwijk
- 44Jenkins-Davies
- 48Issaka
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Broome
- 2Gunter
- 30Kalambayi
- 12Towler
- 26Currie
- 25Senior
- 4Woodyard
- 24Bendle
- 10Assal
- 18Hudlin
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 6Marsh
- 11Chislett
- 29Fisher
- 33Ogundere
- 37Osew
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match report to follow.