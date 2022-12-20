Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ivan Toney has scored 58 goals in 105 appearances for Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Last month he was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad.

Brentford previously said: "The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately."

The club's statement continued: "We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed."

Toney has until Wednesday, 4 January to respond to the new FA misconduct charges, involving alleged breaches of FA rule E8, which bans players from betting on games, or sharing privileged information for the purposes of betting.

He faces a lengthy ban if they are proven. England defender Kieran Trippier was banned for 10 weeks by the FA in December 2020 for giving out information for others to bet on his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

In 2017, Joey Barton - then a Burnley player - was banned for 18 months, reduced to 13 on appeal, after he admitted placing 1,260 football-related bets over a 10-year period.

Toney said earlier this month, after the allegations were first reported, that he was "assisting the Football Association with their enquiries".