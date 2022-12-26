Leeds United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Illan Meslier was troubled by illness in the build-up to Christmas

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are hopeful that goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be able to maintain his ever-present record this season despite a recent bout of glandular fever.

Tyler Adams is suspended after his red card against Spurs before the World Cup break.

Manchester City are without Ruben Dias for a month due to a hamstring injury, while Kalvin Phillips will not feature due to concerns over his fitness.

Julian Alvarez has been given time off after Argentina's World Cup victory.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester City put out a strong team against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and they looked like they meant business in their first game back.

I like the way Leeds play, and they always seem to have a spell in every game where they are on top, but they rarely do it for 90 minutes and that worries me when they are up against a side as good as City.

There will be a great atmosphere at Elland Road - I always loved going there as a player, and it is the same now I go to work on games there for 5 Live - but that won't help Leeds much here.

Prediction: 0-4

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City scored 11 goals without reply against Leeds last season, winning 7-0 at home and 4-0 at Elland Road.

City can win three consecutive league matches versus Leeds for the first time since a run of four from 1980 to 1983.

Leeds United

Leeds United's final two league games before the World Cup were a 4-3 home win against Bournemouth and a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham. They came back from 3-1 down versus the Cherries and were ahead three times at Spurs before losing.

The Whites are one short of equalling the club Premier League record for most goals conceded in a calendar year: 70 in 2003.

Jesse Marsch's side have won three of their seven home league fixtures this season, only one fewer than their total number of victories at Elland Road last term.

Their most recent Premier League home win against the reigning champions was 1-0 versus Arsenal in May 1999.

Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville both scored in each of Leeds' final four league matches before the World Cup. It was the first time a pair of team-mates had netted in four successive Premier League games.

Manchester City

Manchester City are the only side in the last 13 seasons to not be top on Christmas Day but still go on to lift the title, having done so on three occasions in 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

They are aiming to avoid losing consecutive league games for the first time since December 2018.

Pep Guardiola's side have not scored from open play in any of their last four away matches in all competitions.

Guardiola has lost eight Premier League matches as a manager in December, at least twice as many as in any other month.

