Midfielder Dylan Barkers has extended his contract to stay at Cheltenham until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, from the Netherlands, has made 14 appearances for the Robins since joining from Alvechurch in July 2021.

He has been on loan at Maidstone United in the National League this season.

Barkers told the club website external-link : "When you get to the last month of your contract, it can play on your mind. I'm really happy to stay."

The defensive midfielder has featured three times for Cheltenham this season, including a man-of-the-match performance against Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

"It was a massive confidence booster, especially after not playing for so long - and for the fans to acknowledge my performance is great for me," he said.

After that game, head coach Wade Elliott said: "Dylan did well. He's a talented boy who has lots of good attributes.

"He now needs to perform like that on a consistent basis."

Barkers has also had loan spells at Leamington and Gloucester City since joining the Robins.