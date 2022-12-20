Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ryan Edmondson's disappointment was evident as he was helped from the field after injury

Carlisle United are likely to lose striker Ryan Edmondson for a extended period after he dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday's defeat by Northampton.

The 21-year-old was taken off with his arm strapped in the second half against the Cobblers, where he spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan.

Edmondson has five goals in 15 games since moving from Leeds last summer.

"That's a massive blow for Ryan first of course, but for us as well," boss Paul Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"The doctor here has done a brilliant job and popped it back in for him, so we'll see."

The Cumbrians have lost a forward who had scored three goals in his last six league outings and also operated as a winger in the draw with Sutton.

"I don't know if it's a scan or an X-ray, but no doubt he'll have to see a specialist about that," Simpson added.

"I think he's just starting to find his feet and look a real threat so that's a blow he'll probably be missing for a while."