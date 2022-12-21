Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Stephen Wearne shows his relief after putting Torquay United ahead

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson said a "big pep talk" was needed as his side came from 2-0 down to beat National League South side Chippenham Town 3-2 in the FA Trophy on Tuesday.

Goals from Jordan Young and Alex Bray put the visitors ahead inside 25 minutes before Will Goodwin pulled a goal back ahead of the break.

Two Stephen Wearne goals in three minutes secured Torquay's progression.

"We needed a big pep talk at half-time," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"They needed it because I don't think they realised the opposition can be a good team if you let them play.

"But we knew that if we got playing we could score goals and we could look the part.

"To be fair to the boys, they came out second half, especially in the first 20 minutes, and steamrollered them and got the couple of goals that we needed."

Torquay will face another sixth-tier side in Taunton Town on 14 January in the fourth round after Taunton won 1-0 at Slough Town.

"Nobody's celebrating in there; they know that it's not a celebratory win because it could have gone the other way," added Johnson.

"But they did fight back. We know we've got a group that can fight back, but I'd like to do it the other way around and be 2-0 up and then keep it."