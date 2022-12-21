Last updated on .From the section European Football

Isco earned his fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid earlier this year

Sevilla have reached an agreement to terminate Isco's contract - just four months after signing the former Spain midfielder on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old joined Sevilla on a two-year deal in August after a hugely successful spell with Real Madrid.

After joining from Malaga in 2013, Isco helped Real win the Champions League five times and La Liga three times.

But he has now been released after just 19 games for Sevilla, scoring once and claiming three assists.

"The club would like to wish Isco the very best of luck for the future," Sevilla said in a club statement.

More than 10,000 fans attended Isco's presentation as a Sevilla player in August but coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October.

Isco was thought not to be part of new coach Jorge Sampaoli's plans and reportedly had a confrontation with Sevilla's sporting director Monchi external-link during training this month.

He scored 53 goals in 353 games for Real Madrid but made just 17 appearances during his final season at the Bernabeu and was an unused substitute as Real beat Liverpool in last season's Champions League final.

The Valencia youth product also scored 12 goals in 38 games for Spain, with his last international appearance coming in 2019.