Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds went on to escape relegation on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season after Pascal Struijk's late leveller against Brighton in their penultimate game

Dutch defender Pascal Struijk has extended his contract at Leeds United until the summer of 2027.

Struijk, 23, made the Netherlands' provisional World Cup squad but was not selected for the tournament in Qatar.

The former Ajax full-back hopes his extended stay in the Premier League will bolster his international chances.

"With me getting close to the Holland squad, that's certainly something I want to reach within the upcoming seasons," he said.

Struijk, who has played three times for the Netherlands' Under-17s but is yet to earn a senior cap, has made 77 first-team appearances since joining Leeds from Ajax in 2018.

He has scored three goals for the club, including a vital late strike in a draw against Brighton last season that helped in their successful battle against relegation.

"It's an amazing club. It was really easy for me to extend because I am really happy here," Struijk added.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Premier League and return to action at home to Manchester City on 28 December.