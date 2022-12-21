Last updated on .From the section League One

MK Dons and Fleetwood players squared up following an incident in the 69th minute of their game on 10 December

MK Dons and Fleetwood Town have been fined by the Football Association for a fracas in their game on 10 December.

Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a incident in the 69th minute of the League One game.

The Cod Army have been handed a £5,000 fine while the Dons must pay £2,500 after breaching FA Rule E20.1.

The hosts accepted a standard penalty whereas Town admitted a non-standard charge but requested a written hearing.

They were subsequently fined by an independent panel.

Fleetwood came from a goal down to win 2-1 in stoppage time and claim the points.

The defeat sparked the end for Dons boss Liam Manning who was sacked the following day.