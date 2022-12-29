Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers18:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 25Shodipo
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 10Chair
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Willock
  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 20Richards
  • 23Masterson
  • 37Adomah

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 29Bell
  • 4Lockyer
  • 3Potts
  • 18Clark
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45Doughty
  • 9Morris
  • 7Cornick

Substitutes

  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 11Adebayo
  • 20Watson
  • 21Isted
  • 30Freeman
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Gavin Ward

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley24148249242550
2Sheff Utd24145541212047
3Blackburn24130112828039
4Watford2410773024637
5Norwich2410593127435
6Millwall2310582926335
7QPR2410592727035
8Reading24112112834-635
9Sunderland249783327634
10Preston249782324-134
11Middlesbrough249693631533
12Coventry239682625133
13Luton238962625133
14West Brom248883126532
15Birmingham248882625132
16Swansea248883134-332
17Stoke2486102832-430
18Bristol City2476113134-327
19Rotherham246992834-627
20Cardiff2476112028-827
21Hull2476112741-1427
22Blackpool2467112635-925
23Wigan2466122438-1424
24Huddersfield2364132130-922
View full Championship table

