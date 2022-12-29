Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45CardiffCardiff City
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City v Cardiff City

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley24148249242550
2Sheff Utd24145541212047
3Blackburn24130112828039
4Watford2410773024637
5QPR2510692727036
6Norwich2410593127435
7Millwall2310582926335
8Reading24112112834-635
9Sunderland249783327634
10Luton2481062625134
11Preston249782324-134
12Middlesbrough249693631533
13Coventry239682625133
14West Brom248883126532
15Birmingham248882625132
16Swansea248883134-332
17Stoke2486102832-430
18Bristol City2476113134-327
19Rotherham246992834-627
20Cardiff2476112028-827
21Hull2476112741-1427
22Blackpool2467112635-925
23Wigan2466122438-1424
24Huddersfield2364132130-922
