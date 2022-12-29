Bristol Rovers v Exeter City

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45ExeterExeter City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|23
|15
|5
|3
|42
|25
|17
|50
|2
|Ipswich
|23
|14
|6
|3
|44
|22
|22
|48
|3
|Sheff Wed
|23
|13
|7
|3
|38
|18
|20
|46
|4
|Barnsley
|21
|11
|4
|6
|28
|17
|11
|37
|5
|Bolton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|26
|19
|7
|36
|6
|Derby
|22
|9
|8
|5
|28
|17
|11
|35
|7
|Wycombe
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|25
|5
|35
|8
|Peterborough
|22
|10
|2
|10
|37
|28
|9
|32
|9
|Port Vale
|22
|9
|5
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|32
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|8
|7
|8
|35
|37
|-2
|31
|11
|Portsmouth
|20
|7
|9
|4
|26
|22
|4
|30
|12
|Shrewsbury
|22
|8
|5
|9
|23
|25
|-2
|29
|13
|Exeter
|23
|7
|7
|9
|33
|33
|0
|28
|14
|Lincoln City
|21
|6
|9
|6
|21
|26
|-5
|27
|15
|Oxford Utd
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|25
|1
|26
|16
|Fleetwood
|22
|5
|11
|6
|24
|23
|1
|26
|17
|Charlton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|32
|31
|1
|25
|18
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|4
|10
|16
|23
|-7
|25
|19
|Cambridge
|22
|7
|3
|12
|21
|33
|-12
|24
|20
|Accrington
|21
|5
|7
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|22
|21
|MK Dons
|22
|6
|3
|13
|22
|31
|-9
|21
|22
|Forest Green
|23
|5
|5
|13
|19
|44
|-25
|20
|23
|Burton
|23
|4
|7
|12
|30
|44
|-14
|19
|24
|Morecambe
|22
|2
|9
|11
|17
|34
|-17
|15
