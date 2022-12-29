Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Mornflake Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient22164235122352
2Stevenage22136331161545
3Northampton22127337221543
4Carlisle2299433231036
5Swindon239862623335
6Mansfield2210573028235
7Barrow2211292826235
8Walsall219662718933
9Bradford219662621533
10Salford219572419532
11Stockport219483122931
12Wimbledon228772625131
13Doncaster229492430-631
14Tranmere228682318530
15Sutton United2385102129-829
16Grimsby217682423127
17Crewe206771824-625
18Newport2265112125-423
19Harrogate2164112732-522
20Crawley2256112334-1121
21Hartlepool2246122040-2018
22Colchester2245131929-1017
23Rochdale2143141531-1615
24Gillingham212811625-1914
View full League Two table

Top Stories

