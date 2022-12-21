Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob Lainton joined Wrexham on loan from Port Vale before making the move permanent in November 2018

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says goalkeeper Rob Lainton has fought back from a wrist injury which could have ended his career.

Lainton, 33, made his first appearance in nine months in Wednesday's FA Trophy win over Scunthorpe United.

He was sidelined after dislocating a wrist in Wrexham's National League game at Bromley in March.

"Three or four months ago there were doubts over whether he would ever play again," Parkinson said.

"We kind of kept the seriousness of his injury quiet. There were real concerns for Rob."

Former Bury, Burton, Cheltenham and Port Vale keeper Lainton joined Wrexham in 2018, and has since made 118 league appearances for the north Wales club.

Lainton, who featured 29 times last season before the injury, played the full 90 minutes as Wrexham fought back to beat Scunthorpe.

"Speaking to him after the game, he was on an absolute high having got the game under his belt. I am so pleased for him," Parkinson added.