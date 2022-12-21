Glen Henderson expects reaction from fans but wants time to deliver his vision

York City chairman Glen Henderson has withdrawn his intention to sell his majority shareholding back to the supporters trust, and has reiterated his commitment to the role.

The Trust had said earlier this month that Henderson had offered his shares to them, and sought investment to buy.

However, Henderson says that offer was made in an email sent while unwell, and now wants to retain his interest.

"I've rescinded my offer," Henderson told BBC Radio York.

"I've decided this is something - I've never walked away from a challenge - I have a vision, we have the mission and we're going to make it work.

"I will get the backlash. People will love me and people will hate me, and I'm never going to make everyone happy. I just hope the people give me the chance to show actions speak louder than words."

Henderson, who only took charge of the club from Jason McGill five months ago, described the email exchange which led to the Trust issuing their statement as a "weak glimpse of a moment", and added that his family had been angry he had sent it given their personal investment in the project.

He believes part of the reason why things came to this point is down to the operational relationship between him as chairman and majority owner, and the Trust representatives on the board.

While the Trust are not yet aware of his newest plans, there is "hope" that they will agree to and support the proposal.

"The Trust and me share the same vision, we want to move the club forward in the same way, we understand it's a community club," Henderson continued.

"We want to play the best football on the pitch, give the fans what they want, we have the same vision, but operationally the vision was starting to blur.

"What we have to do is, in my vision, operationally we have to step away. Myself as chairman and the Trust board, that are on the club board, we're going to be strategically sitting above as a board - the way we should have been.

"That means, not being involved in every day to day aspects of the business.

"We then get to be able to take a step back, have a look and see what needs to happen, where we go and guide the people operationally to take our vision and make it happen."

Henderson wants fans' patience and time

Fans were angered by his decision to part with manager John Askey earlier this season, and he has been the subject of dissent from the support over his running of the club.

Henderson says the passion of the fans is one of the incentives to get involved at York, but acknowledges there will be reaction to his announcement.

"I've had a lot of reaction in terms of the changing of the guard with the manager," he added.

"I had a lot of reaction to certain other things that happen around the club, but for me it's more I have the backing of the people - my family.

"I have a vision which will be shared with the public and I'm asking them for the time to do that vision."