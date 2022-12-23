Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

MK Dons have named Leeds United coach Mark Jackson as their new boss.

The 45-year-old replaces Liam Manning, who was sacked on 11 December with the team next to bottom of League One.

His first game in charge will be at home to Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day, followed by trips to Peterborough United and current leaders Plymouth.

"The club has a clear identity and it's one that fits in with my idea of how the game should be played," Jackson told the Dons website.

More follows.