Mark Ellis played 136 times for Torquay between September 2007 and the summer of 2012

Mark Ellis says he would consider rejoining Torquay United on a permanent basis if the chance arose.

The 34-year-old is back at his former club on loan having fallen out of favour at League Two side Barrow, and has scored once in eight National League appearances at Torquay.

He started the Gulls' FA Cup first-round draw with Derby County and the replay defeat at Pride Park last month.

"It's something I've got to think about and assess," Ellis said.

He told BBC Radio Devon: "I don't know what the situation is regarding Barrow and how things are going to pan out, but it's something I'm going to have to make a quick decision on."

Ellis previously played at Plainmoor from 2007 to 2012 and was part of the side that reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2011 and played in the 2012 League Two play-offs, when Torquay lost in the semi-finals to Cheltenham.

"I'm grateful to the gaffer and Downsey [assistant manager Aaron Downes] for giving me an opportunity to come back and play," he said.

"It was important for me, not playing, that I come in and get some more games under my belt.

"It's the club that gave me my first opportunity, I made my professional debut here, it means a lot," Ellis added.