Czeslaw Michniewicz will leave his job as Poland manager at the end of the year after 11 months in charge.

The Polish FA (PZPN) decided not to extend Michniewicz's contract, which expires at the end of December, after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico, beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and lost 2-0 to Argentina in their group in Qatar.

But a 3-1 loss to France saw them eliminated at the last 16 stage of the competition.

Michniewicz, 52, was appointed in January as a replacement for Paulo Sousa, who was sacked in December 2021 after less than a year in charge.

"After a thorough analysis of all the information, PZPN decided not to extend Michniewicz's contract, which expires at the end of the year," the PZPN said in a statement.

PZPN president Cezary Kulesza added: "The coach (Michniewicz) took over the team at a difficult moment.

"Despite these circumstances, he managed to earn qualification to the World Cup and also kept the team's place in the Nations League elite.

"He also led the national team to the first World Cup knockout stage in 36 years. For this, Michniewicz deserves thanks."