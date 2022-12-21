Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jesse Marsch was previously Erling Haaland's manager at Red Bull Salzburg

Jesse Marsch says Leeds are expecting boyhood Whites fan Erling Haaland to "cause issues" when they face Manchester City on Wednesday.

City's Premier League top scorer Haaland was born in Leeds when his father, Alf Inge, played for the club.

Marsch was previously Haaland's manager at Red Bull Salzburg and says the Norwegian had texted him ahead of City's trip to Elland Road.

"He texted me as soon as the schedule came out," said Marsch.

"I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match!

"He was born in Leeds, his father has history here and he has the club in his heart because of that. When I got the job, him and his father were supportive. We'll expect him to be fully ready and that causes issues for us."

Leeds are 15th in the Premier League having picked up just four wins in the first part of the season before the World Cup break.

Marsch said the club used the time to "invest in the fitness of the team", adding that although a number of players picked up minor injuries, progress had been made and the team's "togetherness is strong".

However, he admits Leeds face a "monumental task" when they welcome the Premier League champions.

"Right now, it is Man City we are focused on. I would have hoped their players would have gone deeper in the World Cup, but it is so competitive," he said.

"They have a great squad and the best manager in the world.

"We are not afraid of the biggest opponents. We've proven we can compete and get points, but we need a good plan and execution to do that and we know that."