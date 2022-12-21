Jim Goodwin has faith in his squad and says Aberdeen have not "become a terrible team overnight" despite back-to-back defeats to the Old Firm.

Goodwin says it has taken the squad a couple of days to process their added-time collapse to Rangers on Tuesday.

That result followed Celtic's slender and late win at Pittodrie last weekend.

"We understand the disappointment and accept the criticism because we are all football fans. I really do believe in what we are doing here," Goodwin said.

"I have got great faith in my staff and in the players and I think we have made really significant progress in a short period of time.

"Those two recent results are very hard to take but we will learn from it and try and ensure that mistakes don't happen again."

Aberdeen went in to their Old Firm double-header on the back of an impressive run of home form prior to the break that, despite the defeats, mean they remain third in the Premiership.

Goodwin's side will try to put that disappointment of losing a game they led 2-1 after the regulation 90 minutes to one side before a tough trip to St Mirren this weekend.

"When we were playing so well at home and scoring loads of goals, everybody was giving us lots of plaudits and pats on the back but we didn't allow ourselves to get carried away and start believing we are a better team than we are," he said.

"Off the back of our last two results, we are not going to allow ourselves to get carried away with all the noise outside either, we have not become a terrible team overnight.

"For me personally, the first 24 hours are a bit sore, a lot of reflection. The first person I always look at after every is game is myself, and what could I have done differently - team selection and tactics and substitutions.

"I don't ever claim to know it all and that I get everything right - all I can say to people is that I make decisions that the best ones for this football club. I continue to believe in this group."