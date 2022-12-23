Karl Robinson: Oxford United manager on realities of transfer window

Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson (centre) says the club is fully immersed in recruiting during the busy Christmas period

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says he and his staff are working flat-out ahead of the January transfer window.

His side have been hampered by injuries so far this League One season and could benefit from some reinforcements.

"We constantly assess recruiting," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"We need to make sure we find the right players to fit in this team and we will work around the clock to find them."

The U's, who are currently 15th in League One and undefeated in their past seven league games, were dealt another injury blow when Spanish midfielder Alex Gorrin suffered his second long-term knee injury last week.

Robinson is all too aware of the demands on his players as they enter one of the busiest spells of the year with three games in seven days over the festive period.

"It's the time of year that we immerse ourselves in - both on and off the pitch," he added.

"With transfers, you can't just click your fingers and think every player is available - they have to be available, affordable and fit into our budget."

Oxford United travel to Ipswich Town on Boxing Day looking to preserve their unbeaten run.

Their opponents are flying high and currently second in League One.

"Ipswich have some very, very good players and their fans will certainly help them at home," said Robinson.

"We know it will be a difficult game but we've done all right on the road in those bigger games.

"We will respect them, play free, and stick to the gameplan.

"We need to put these teams to bed when we are playing well."