EFL Cup: Manchester United to face League One Charlton in quarter-finals
From the section League Cup
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday.
Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller.
Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.
The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.
Full quarter-final draw
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic
Southampton v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Newcastle United v Leicester City
