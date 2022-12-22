Close menu

EFL Cup: Manchester United to face League One Charlton in quarter-finals

League Cup

Charlton players celebrate beating Brighton
Charlton stunned Brighton on penalties to reach the last eight

Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.

The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.

Full quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic

Southampton v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Wozza, today at 23:21

    The League Cup should be only for players to have never played club or country competitive international football. That'll add motivation.

    Oh and no qualification for the Europa League.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 23:21

    Utd to choke when it comes to the big day.

  • Comment posted by DeShurland, today at 23:20

    Got to give the glory hunters an easy draw after years in the wilderness.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 23:20

    No glamour ties ? Amazon prime must be licking their lips.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:20

    I don't know about these midnight draw's though..

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 23:20

    Who did Liverpool get?

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 23:19

    Gonna be a tough game for us Addicks... But Man Utd in the past have struggled against EFL opposition in cup games - Anything is possible over 90mins + potential penalties... Aint over until its over

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:18

    Some good tie's and should be intresting to see who reaches the Semi's.

    The Newcastle Utd v Leicester City draw looks like the standout tie.

  • Comment posted by sjb, today at 23:18

    UTD to scrape past Charlton and get the winners of the Forest V Wolves game. Easy draws F.C

    • Reply posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, today at 23:22

      Murder on Varanes Floor replied:
      Yup. And oil money v oil money in the other

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 23:18

    United player pulls out Charlton for United at home. Fix, much?

    • Reply posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 23:21

      theoracleofdelphi replied:
      United are playing Leicester not Charlton

  • Comment posted by bulldogtoffee, today at 23:17

    Most people on here wouldn’t have heard of the busby babes they think football started in92

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 23:17

    THIS DRAW IS A FIX. CORRUPTION!!!!1111111 [insert glib unamusing body of text here]

    That should save a good 3 or 5 hundred of you the trouble.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 23:21

      So dew replied:
      Back to your cheap clothes son.

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 23:17

    Come on Charlton !!!!!

  • Comment posted by KENSCOUSIN, today at 23:15

    with any luck it be a city v utd semi

    • Reply posted by Max Whiplash, today at 23:21

      Max Whiplash replied:
      It could never compare to the Moroccan semi I saw last week.

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 23:15

    United v Charlton a fixture back to the Busby babes days!

  • Comment posted by AMamun1, today at 23:14

    Easy draw for Manchester United the red devils there should just them a bye to the semi finals of the league cup

  • Comment posted by UniverseJos, today at 23:14

    Man United get an easy draw? Really? Never thought that would happen

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 23:14

    Why use a clear glass bowl with just 8 balls in it for a draw. Too easy for those doing the draw to see the numbers on the balls and pick out the best draw for the club they represent. Not a good look for this competition. Why not make the draw from a non see through container

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 23:17

      Michael replied:
      Balls

  • Comment posted by Chris Primmer, today at 23:14

    Thats us out then - from a Saints fan

    • Reply posted by Saint Nat in the Spa, today at 23:16

      Saint Nat in the Spa replied:
      Exactly what I was thinking. Oh well, at least we made the last eight.

  • Comment posted by YWWFA, today at 23:13

    It’s nice to see no Liverpool in there !!! Happy days

    • Reply posted by Boom, today at 23:19

      Boom replied:
      Indeed

