West HamWest Ham United19:45BrentfordBrentford
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes
David Moyes' West Ham side sit just one point above the relegation zone

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca and defender Nayef Aguerd face fitness tests after injury and illness respectively.

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are not yet fit enough to feature.

Brentford pair Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey are on the verge of a return from injury but this game comes too soon for them.

Frank Onyeka faces a late fitness test on a hamstring injury, but Shandon Baptiste remains out.

Ivan Toney is the first English player to register 30 Premier League goal involvements in his first 50 appearances since Jamie Vardy in 2015
Toney is one short of becoming the fourth English player in the last 10 years to score 20 Premier League goals in a single calendar year, after Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford did a league double over West Ham last season. Yoane Wissa scored a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 victory for the Bees at the London Stadium.
  • West Ham's only win in their last six league fixtures versus Brentford was a 4-0 victory at Upton Park in 1993.

West Ham

  • West Ham are aiming to avoid losing five straight league games for the first time since March to April 2017 under Slaven Bilic.
  • The Hammers have lost 18 Premier League games in 2022 - only in 2002 and 2006 have they been beaten more often in a single calendar year.
  • They are hoping to win their final league game of the year in consecutive years for the first time since 2007-08, having beaten Watford 4-1 last season.
  • Said Benrahma has scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 22.

Brentford

  • Brentford are aiming to set a new club Premier League record of five consecutive games unbeaten. The Bees have not had a longer top-flight unbeaten run since they went six games without defeat between February and March 1939.
  • They are winless in their last six Premier League London derbies, drawing four and losing two.
  • However, two of the four wins they have managed in Premier League London derbies have come against West Ham.
  • They are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the third time, having done so in October 2021 and April 2022. Both previous occasions of back-to-back away wins included a London derby victory.
  • The Bees are unbeaten in all 17 Premier League matches in which they scored the opening goal (W13, D4).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal15131136122440
2Man City15112243152835
3Newcastle1696132112133
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd159242320329
6Liverpool1574431181325
7Brighton157352620624
8Chelsea157351917224
9Fulham166462726122
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381725-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth164481834-1616
15Leeds154382329-615
16West Ham1642101320-714
17Everton163581219-714
18Wolves163491025-1513
19Nottm Forest163491133-2213
20Southampton1633101430-1612
View full Premier League table

