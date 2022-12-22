Last updated on .From the section Colchester

The injury to Colchester's Alan Judge meant a long delay at the end of the first half against Sutton

Colchester midfielder Alan Judge is using Christmas as a distraction after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The former Republic of Ireland international ruptured the anterior, posterior and medial ligaments in their 1-0 loss to Sutton on 10 December.

The 34-year-old will need surgery but hopes to be able to resume his career.

"I've been busy with the kids and family with Christmas. That's been a good thing, it's taken my mind off it," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"But I'm pretty sure that when Christmas is finished and the dust has settled, then I'll start to feel it a little bit more."

Judge was stretchered off after suffering the injury in a relatively innocuous challenge, causing a lengthy delay at the end of the first half.

"I do know I have the mental strength to come back, I had nearly two years out with a broken leg," he said.

"The PCL and MCL are going to heal for the next three months and then my ACL will get operated on."

He continued: "I will be concentrating really hard on my rehab and giving it a right go [to get fit]. My son plays football and it wouldn't be good for him to see I'd given up on a challenge. That's not the way I am as a person.

"But I'll obviously be looking at other avenues, going to matches. Coaching does interest me so it [the lay-off] gives me a chance to look at those sort of things as well."

Judge's injury was a major blow for Colchester, who are 23rd in League Two and facing a crucial Boxing Day game away to bottom club Gillingham.

They then have back to back home fixtures against AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town on 29 December and New Year's Day.

A number of other players, including Kwesi Appiah, Cole Skuse and Tommy Smith are available again following recent injuries, boosting the numbers in Matt Bloomfield's squad.

And there is the prospect of further reinforcements being signed in January.

"I think we will finally get the rub of the green somewhere along the way. We've had that much bad luck, it has to turn eventually," said Judge.

"Any little bit of help [In January] will be greatly appreciated and will mean more competition for places and the players will have to perform to stay in the team."