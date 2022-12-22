Norwich have won 10 out of 23 league games so far this season - five at home and five on the road

Norwich head coach Dean Smith says he has no intention of trying to drive a wedge between himself and the fans.

Sections of the Carrow Road crowd called for Smith to be sacked during their 2-0 home defeat by Blackburn.

It prompted him to suggest that some had "been waiting" for the team to struggle and a negative "narrative had been set" about their style of play.

"I felt some of the stick myself and the players got was wrong," he said ahead of Saturday's game at Luton Town.

"We got booed after about 12 minutes.... it was disappointing to hear."

Despite the result against Blackburn, Norwich are fifth in the Championship at the halfway point of the season and in contention to make an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation in 2021-22.

"My intent wasn't to have a go and build a wedge between myself and our fans because I've always spoken about creating a togetherness," said Smith.

"At home, we haven't been good enough over the last four or five games, we haven't got the points we deserve and probably haven't performed as well as we should have.

"Away from home I think we've been really good, we've got some really good results. It was a tough way to do it at Swansea but before that we had Blackpool, Rotherham, Birmingham, Sunderland, where our support has been magnificent, and we need that togetherness to get what ultimately we all want, a successful team."

He continued: "I believe we can build a team that is capable of getting promoted but also staying in the Premier League - but we need to build that together.

"I understand the frustrations of our supporters because they want to see free-flowing football, just as I do. I've done that before at other clubs and left other clubs in healthier states than I found them in and my job here is to do exactly the same."

Smith was appointed by Norwich in November 2021 following the sacking of Daniel Farke but was unable to save them from relegation from the top flight.

The 51-year-old said he believed he did not "have enough credit in the bank yet" with some of the supporters because he had not kept them in the Premier League.

"It was tough when I took over. I think I'd be up there with Pep Guardiola if we had stayed up last season," the former Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa boss said.

"I definitely understand the frustrations of the fans but to think I'm not committed to this football club, they couldn't be more wrong.

"I'm living down here, my family come to all the games and it's not nice for them to hear what they heard the other day."

Smith rules out any drastic change of approach in response to the criticism he received.

"I'm consistent in my approach, in the way I do things, I've never been one to be too high or too low, I don't think players need to see that. They need to see we are consistently developing the place and developing them, helping them become better players, and that's the way forward."

Former Canaries boss Martin O'Neill last week stated a belief that Smith can lead them back to the top flight and he has also received support from Rob Edwards, head coach of their Boxing Day opponents Luton Town.

"I've got a lot of respect for Dean Smith and everything he has done in the game," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Norwich City is a fantastic football club, they've got very good players there and we are well aware how difficult a test it will be. Boxing Day under the lights, Norwich City coming here, is really exciting for us."