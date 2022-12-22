Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed Panutche Camara will be missing for months

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed Panutche Camara will be out for several months following surgery.

The 25-year-old midfielder had the adductor surgery last week, his third operation in two years.

Camara has only played four times since joining Ipswich from League One rivals Plymouth Argyle in September.

"It's a really complicated area to have injuries, which I know from personal experience," head coach McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"There's a good level of confidence that this surgery will be a longer-term resolution and he'll be able to get back to his full health and full capabilities, but that's going to be a decent period of time.

"He has a period of rehabilitation and has got to go through that process now."

Ipswich are expected to have defenders Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden back for the Boxing Day visit of Oxford United, which will be quickly followed by trips to Portsmouth and Lincoln.

"It's been good this week, I've had a few more on the grass. It's been the first time in a while that I've felt like we've had a fuller squad, so it's been a boost," said McKenna.

"We've had a few who I'm not sure if they'll be ready for the first game, the Oxford game, but the large majority of the squad will be ready to contribute over the course of three games and up as far as Lincoln.

"So we are getting better in terms of numbers. Not just numbers - those who have come back really quickly have had a little bit of extra training time and physically we'll be in a stronger position."

