Elliot Embleton has made 24 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday.

Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a red card in the 1-1 draw.

"I think he was having his operation today. I think footballers when they get bad injuries there is emotion for them," manager Tony Mowbray said.

When asked if Embleton could feature again this season, Mowbray said: "The hope is yes. Every player reacts differently to injuries but I would hope we see him again this season."

Sunderland also lost defender Danny Batth early in the same game, with a calf problem, but he will not be a long-term absence as first feared. He will miss Sunderland's Boxing Day game with Blackburn and then trips to Wigan and Blackpool over the festive period.

"One to two weeks, one to three weeks. He's not out there training but it's not a bad injury," Mowbray added.

"He might surprise me but I don't think he'll be ready for the games in the north west. The physios are telling me 10 to 20 days."