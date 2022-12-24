Close menu

World Cup: Watch and vote for the best tournament this century

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

A controversial 2022 World Cup came to an end with Argentina's thrilling final win over France.

After football took centre stage, there were some magnificent storylines in Qatar - but just how good was it?

BBC Sport has taken a look at every World Cup this century and we want you to pick the best one below.

2002 (Japan/South Korea)

Ronaldo inspired Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph with both their goals in a 2-0 win over Germany.

It was a tournament of shocks with Senegal stunning France before Turkey and co-hosts South Korea reached the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Ronaldinho's free-kick helped knock out England and the Republic of Ireland went out to Spain on penalties.

2006 (Germany)

Italy beat France on penalties in the World Cup final in a game that will always be remembered for Zinedine Zidane's red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in his final game before retiring.

Earlier in the tournament Wayne Rooney had been sent off for England against Portugal as they went on to lose on spot-kicks.

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut - and scored his first goal in the tournament.

2010 (South Africa)

Spain won their first ever World Cup with Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal downing the Netherlands. They won each knockout game 1-0.

Previous finalists France and Italy both went out in the group stages. Luis Suarez's handball to deny Ghana a place in the semis made him the scourge of Africa.

England were well beaten by Germany but the last-16 tie was also remembered for a Frank Lampard goal which was not given.

2014 (Brazil)

Mario Gotze scored the extra-time winner as Germany beat Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. But the most historic bit of their World Cup was the 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semis.

James Rodriguez was the breakout star of the tournament with six goals for Colombia.

Group D made plenty of headlines with England and Italy going out and Uruguay's Suarez biting Giorgio Chiellini.

2018 (Russia)

France beat surprise finalists Croatia 4-2 with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, two of their stars, on the scoresheet.

It was a tournament that provided some classic games, including Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Spain 3-3 Portugal and France edging Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

England beat Colombia for their first ever World Cup penalty shootout win and eventually lost to Croatia in the semis. Harry Kane won the Golden Boot.

2022 (Qatar)

The tournament started with controversies about migrant workers deaths, gay rights and a winter World Cup - and ended with maybe the greatest final ever.

Messi's Argentina beat France on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in which Mbappe became the second player after Sir Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in the final.

It was a World Cup of shocks too with Morocco reaching the semi-finals, Japan beating Spain and Germany - and Saudi Arabia beating eventual champions Argentina.

England lost to France in the quarter-finals.

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:11

    2022 was the best final. Although this article concentrates on the tournaments of this century, 1982 was the best World Cup, so many teams full of quality players at the peak of their powers, made for some epic matches!

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 22:15

      goonerjake replied:
      Just before my time. My first wc was Mexico 86. I was nine years old and remember the Argentina game in details of pain.
      Strange that I rooted for Argentina this year. I guess all it took was 36 years to let it go.

  • Comment posted by Jess Phillips, today at 21:55

    Why are political neoliberals still pretending the guardians 6.5k migrant death is legit after its been debunked? Its taken a life of its own like a QAnon of political neoliberalists

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:01

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      The brainwashed love being brainwashed, that's why.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:21

    Why limit it to this century? Same as when you limit records to the premiership era. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Michaeel, today at 22:16

    Watched 5 games live in Qatar, amazing atmosphere in and around stadiums, so many people saying it seemed flat (maybe because the commentators on itv and bbc were busy being so negative). Great World Cup for me and certainly right up there. Loved 2002 also and 1986 was a classic but it’s all subjective so no right or wrong answer.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:24

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      I'm surprised 2002 is considered highly. I'm a big Ronaldo fan so I was pleased Brazil won and that they put England out ( I'm scottish) but Germany got to the final beating very poor teams like pataguay and USA!

  • Comment posted by Hawth, today at 21:56

    So skewed to run a poll like this 5 minutes after an over hyped World Cup finishes. The BIG teams were all quite poor. You cannot compare to the quality of 2006.

    • Reply posted by Milo, today at 22:02

      Milo replied:
      so "smaller teams" are not allowed to perform better than the big teams?

  • Comment posted by spicy robbie, today at 21:53

    I don't understand why this years World Cup has been so highly praised, regardless of everything that happened in terms of the off-field negatively. There was some good games and some upsets, but the atmosphere of the stadiums seemed extremely flat and strangely quiet for a World Cup. The thousands of empty seats, lack of genuine fans that were priced out of tickets due to the location etc.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:10

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      So true...the atmosphere was lacking at many games and the commentators were making out that there were more shocks at this world cup whereas a quick glance at the summary of other world cups 2 big names went out at the group stages in every world cup played! Plus there were many 0-0 draws, the last16 was predictable and the only true exciting day before the final was the sat qfs

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:22

    Anyone that votes for 2010 needs their head examining.

    • Reply posted by Moji, today at 22:32

      Moji replied:
      The noise of the vuvuzelas argh

  • Comment posted by Pastas_Number_9, today at 21:57

    Japan for me. Classic.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 21:42

    Short memories. Lots of dull games at Qatar world cup. Final only got interesting in the latter part of the game. French players hit with virus so mostly didnt show up. Commentators only bouyant because their beloved Messi played. Even when he was dispossed they thought that it was the best a player had ever been seen losing possession.

    • Reply posted by Ashley Choudry, today at 21:56

      Ashley Choudry replied:
      Well said, how many 0-0 draws were their in the group stages?

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 21:42

    They're all fantastic because England never won any of them and there fans go absolutely cataclysmic... it's hilarious!.

    • Reply posted by Juststanninhere, today at 21:49

      Juststanninhere replied:
      Since it's inception every WC has been corrupt and rigged so which one have you been fooled by the most?

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:27

    49% and rising, it’s an easy winner. Best World Cup ever, that’ll be at least 60%, no other final ever has reached such excitement anywhere at any time in history!!

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:36

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      Best final ever without a doubt...but the best ever tournament I highly doubt it due to the lack of real quality teams, lack of atmosphere...Morocco and Argentina notable exceptions and many 0-0s in the groups,the last 16 was largely forgetable. The quarters were good though. Definitely recency bias after such a good final and everyone happy messi won a world cup finally.

  • Comment posted by Borderline, today at 22:20

    2002 for me bedt world cup ever. Games at 7am , in school....unique tournament.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:07

    Hard to pin down which one of those was "the best". I liked all of them in their own right. My favourite is Mexico 86 but probably because it was my first.

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 21:55

    2002 had all the legends in their prime.

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:00

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      It was a dull world cup with not many real contenders

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 21:48

    1994 was great as I remember.
    Lots of games had no jeopardy this tournament

    • Reply posted by p4w4vBarca, today at 22:12

      p4w4vBarca replied:
      Dullest brasilian team ever to win the cup...but some good games and players

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:39

    Taking the knee was the most embarrassing moment of the World Cup. Old news, pathetic. Argentina deserved all they got. So good, the home of football is South American. Football did go home!!

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 22:36

    The most important ingredients of any World Cup are making big promises about wearing armbands then chickening out after some bald man says he will get cross. Man with big ears from potato crisp town makes profound noises at the start then gets all laddish and says it’s great fun. On these criteria it’s pretty obvious which is the best World Cup in the last hundred days

  • Comment posted by viewfromtheblues, today at 22:36

    NONE Of THE ABOVE

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:34

    This is about the 1st article since the world final. We have Argentina the champions of the world, yes I say again the champions of the whole world and some simple soccer like the league cup takes priority. Pathetic bbc. Go on, delete it if your a pathetic person.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:24

    Shame it's not 'of all time', then I'd vote.
    1970 Brazil.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:28

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      I’d go 1970/2022, no other final gets anywhere near. All others are also ran

