Andre Onana joined Inter Milan from Ajax this summer

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has retired from international football after falling out with head coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup.

Song said Onana had asked not to play in Cameroon's second group match against Serbia.

He was suspended from the national team and did not feature again, flying out of Qatar.

The 26-year-old said on Friday his "story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end".

The Inter Milan player added: "Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any player or person.

"Cameroon remains eternal, as does my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was."

Onana made his debut in 2016 and went on to win 34 caps.

Cameroon exited the 2022 World Cup in the group stage with Brazil and Switzerland progressing to the knockout rounds.