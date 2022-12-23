Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi's last goal was in Swansea's derby win over Cardiff in October

Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi "hasn't done well enough" for Swansea City this season.

Obafemi, 22, has scored three goals in 19 Swansea appearances in 2022-23 having scored 12 times in the last campaign.

Martin feels the Republic of Ireland striker has been affected by summer transfer interest from Burnley, when Swansea rejected three bids.

"The August thing rocked him, for sure," Martin said.

"Some players can cope better with that than others. It's very similar to last season's pattern really, which is really frustrating for us.

"You take a step forward and then two steps back. He knows my thoughts on it. We've had really honest chats."

Obafemi initially struggled at Swansea having signed from Southampton in August 2021 for in excess of £1.5m.

But his form improved dramatically as last season wore on, with Obafemi scoring 11 times in the final three months of the campaign.

That contribution prompted Burnley to unsuccessfully make their offers for Obafemi in the last transfer window.

When asked whether he expected the Clarets to revive their interest next month, Martin said: "I'm not sure. Michael hasn't done well enough.

"He had a great end to last season. He's not given us anywhere near enough this season, he knows my thoughts on that. I think we'll have to wait and see."

Obafemi has not played since injuring a hamstring playing for his country in a friendly against Norway on 17 November.

He is not yet back in full training and is doubtful for Swansea's Championship game at Reading on Tuesday, 27 December.

Martin added: "Everyone expected him to pick up where he left off last year, but football is not linear.

"He's a young man living a long way from home with different things to deal with.

"Young men don't always get it right. We really love Mike as a character, a person, but all we can ever ask for from any of the lads is 100%, all in, a willingness to run for the team, and we've only seen that in glimpses.

"When he's fully fit he trusts his body and he's a different player. We have to be patient. He's desperate to be back in quickly, but we have to be patient with that.

"It'll help us a lot if we get a fully fit and firing Michael for the second half of the season."