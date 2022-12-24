Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi) external-link

Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia right-back due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun) external-link

Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram says taking nine points out of nine so far under new manager Michael Beale has been "really satisfying". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Steve Lomas hopes Rangers supporters have not seen the last of his former Northern Ireland teammate Steve Davis after the midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season. (Record) external-link

Matty Kennedy is confident Aberdeen's fortunes will improved after three defeats on the bounce. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Kennedy believes Jim Goodwin should be getting praise not criticism as he backs the Dons manager to turn things around. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis says "it's been a long season for me" after being out injured for much of it. (Record) external-link

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall backs his Hearts counterpart and former Scotland colleague Craig Gordon to recover from the serious-looking injury he sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. (Sun) external-link

Cammy Devlin is in no doubt Hearts should be third in the Scottish Premiership with the Tynecastle side sitting fourth and trailing Aberdeen on goal difference. (Record) external-link

Cammy MacPherson says St Johnstone are up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts in the league. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross Callachan believes Ross County deserved a draw in Friday's loss to Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link