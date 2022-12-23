Cameron Archer scored seven goals in 20 games for Preston on loan last season

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club wants to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer for another loan spell.

The England Under-21 international scored seven times in 20 appearances for North End on loan last season.

Lowe said that Preston are in the market for two new signings in the window when it opens next week.

"We know what Cam brings and once we've heard he's available I'm sure the communication can start," he said.

Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We've just got to keep tight lips and get on with it. Cam is not the only target of course, but we have to make sure we do the right things by them and sometimes it's unfair to talk about whether players have been given the green light or not.

"Where we're at is that we know the targets we'd like. We've got a bit of time but the work has been ongoing for a few weeks now.

"The calls are in and we're just waiting for the time to come when we'll be able to do something."

Preston, outside the Championship play-off places on goal difference, will be aiming to bring in a couple of new faces, said Lowe.

"Two maximum, and it depends on who goes out," he said. "We might have one or two that will go out [on loan]."