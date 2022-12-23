Steven Schumacher's side go into Christmas top of League One

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he hopes to bring in some new players in the next few weeks.

The Pilgrims have been hit by injuries, especially in defence, with the likes of Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Brendan Galloway all out.

Argyle are currently top of League One and play seven games in January.

"We're hopeful that we'll have a couple of signings early in the window, which would be great, because we've three games in the first week," he said.

"If we have a few more reinforcements that'll be great, but if it doesn't work out then we'll have to carry on through January and work as hard as we can on it."

As well as bringing in new faces Schumacher says he will also begin negotiations with players about extended deals - forwards Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie are among a number of players who are out of contract in the summer.

"We'll be having the conversations with the players that we want to offer contracts to in the not too distant future," Schumacher added.

"They're doing brilliant, and have been brilliant for us for years, so the incentive to them is just keep going, keep playing well, keep performing to the levels that they have been doing and they could potentially be playing in the Championship next year.

"We are mindful that we can't keep it going for too long without at least discussing what next year might look like for them."