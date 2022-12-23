Former Brackley Town boss Jon Brady has been in charge of Northampton since May 2021

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has promised that his side will tackle a tough festive programme "head on".

The Cobblers, who are third in League Two, travel to fifth-placed Mansfield Town on Boxing Day.

They then face Swindon, in fourth, and leaders Leyton Orient at Sixfields as they look to further cement their place in the automatic promotion spots.

"This is what we've worked for, to be in this position, we thrive on it," Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

The 47-year-old guided Northampton to the play-offs last season but missed out on a trip to Wembley when they were beaten by Nigel Clough's Mansfield over two legs.

Following Tuesday's 2-1 win over Carlisle they are only two points behind second-placed Stevenage and and have a healthy seven-point advantage over Swindon.

"It would be brilliant, especially with our away and home support, if we can really build momentum and come together as one over this period," said Brady.

"We know where we think we can be, but it will be our performances that will get us there and we are really looking forward to it.

"I've always loved it [the festive period] because there's a different type of atmosphere, fans seem a little happier because they're off work and haven't got the stress of that, and grounds seem fuller."

Forward Louis Appere scored the winner against Carlisle and the Scot believes it is important they keep pushing away from the teams below them.

"We're looking above, we're trying to create a gap, we don't want to be caught be the teams behind us," he said.

"We're on a good unbeaten run at the moment and we want to keep that going."