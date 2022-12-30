Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Tomkins is one of two Crystal Palace players to be suspended due to a Boxing Day red card

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who missed the defeat at Chelsea with a hamstring injury, will be given a late fitness test.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

The squad has been hit by a virus, which has also affected head coach Gary O'Neil, who wasn't well enough to take Friday's pre-match press conference.

Crystal Palace pair James Tomkins and Tyrick Mitchell are suspended after being sent off in the defeat by Fulham.

But defender Marc Guehi, who was banned for that game, is available again.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I didn't see Crystal Palace's heavy home defeat by Fulham coming and I am beginning to lose faith in them - a little like I am with West Ham. I keep thinking there is a big result around the corner for them but it never comes.

This is an important game for Bournemouth too, given their run of form. This is not a good time to be on the slide.

The Cherries improved in the second half against Chelsea but it was too little, too late - they have been exceeding expectations under Gary O'Neil but they have now lost five of their past six league games and you have to remember their target this season is all about whether they can beat the drop.

This is a game where a win would lift the mood massively for either team but I have a feeling that it might end up being a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won three consecutive top-flight games versus Bournemouth.

The Cherries have won just two of their 10 Premier League matches against Palace (D4, L4).

Bournemouth

Gary O'Neil's side have lost five of their last six league games.

They have conceded 34 Premier League goals this season, more than any other team.

Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2020.

The Cherries have won their last two league games played on New Year's Eve, and have not lost their final home league fixture of a calendar year since 2008, when they were playing in League Two.

Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in his last two home Premier League matches, and has scored four of the Cherries' nine league goals at the Vitality Stadium this term.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace could lose three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Palace have won just one of their last nine away league matches (D4, L4), failing to score in four of their last five on the road.

They have failed to register a single shot on target in their last two Premier League fixtures - no team has done that in three consecutive games since match-by-match shot data began to be collated by Opta in 2003-04.

The Eagles have not won outside of London in the Premier League since April.

