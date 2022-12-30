Newcastle United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joelinton was on target on Boxing Day as Newcastle beat Leicester 3-0 to claim a sixth straight league win

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson could return to contention following illness but Chris Wood is likely to keep his place after scoring in the win at Leicester.

Jonjo Shelvey will be out for up to eight weeks with a calf injury.

Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth remain unavailable.

Leeds will monitor forward Patrick Bamford, who has been recovering from groin and hip issues, plus a recent bout of sickness.

Tyler Adams is back after missing Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City through suspension but Luis Sinisterra is still out with a foot problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds found it tough going against Manchester City on Wednesday and this is another difficult game for them because Newcastle are playing with so much confidence at the moment.

We know Leeds will give it everything but Newcastle are solid at the back and they have got plenty of goals in them too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's last home league win against Leeds came on 7 January 2004, when Alan Shearer scored the only goal.

The Magpies have scored in each of their last 10 fixtures against Leeds in all competitions.

When the sides met last on 22 January, Newcastle were second bottom and 10 points below Leeds in the table. Since then (including that game), the Magpies have earned 70 points, more than double the amount Leeds have.

Newcastle United

Newcastle will be in the Premier League top three at the turn of the year for the third time, after 1995-96 (first) and 2001-02 (second). They ended 2021 in 19th place.

The Magpies have won six consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time in 10 years.

A seventh straight win would equal their top-flight record, set on four previous occasions, most recently under Kevin Keegan between September and October 1996.

Eddie Howe's team are unbeaten in 11 Premier League fixtures (W8, D3) since a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on 31 August.

They have won 21 top-flight matches in 2022, their highest figure in a calendar year since registering 23 victories in 1995.

Chris Wood has scored two goals in his last three league games, as many as in his first 29 appearances for the club. Newcastle have won all four league matches in which he has netted, with three of the four goals proving to be the winner.

Leeds United

Leeds' 2-1 win at Liverpool in October is their only victory in seven away league games this season (D1, L5).

This will be the Whites' first league fixture on New Year's Eve since a 4-1 defeat at Barnsley in 2011.

They have lost their last four Premier League matches in the month of December, conceding a total of 17 goals.

Leeds have conceded 72 Premier League goals in 2022, a record for them in the competition. The last year in which they conceded more in the top flight was 1959, when they shipped 92.

