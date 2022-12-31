Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Hogarth
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 14Stanger
- 3Church
- 7CawleySubstituted forMillerat 54'minutes
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forBuchananat 54'minutes
- 12Scougall
- 20O'DonnellSubstituted forRankinat 64'minutes
- 15MacIver
- 25OffordSubstituted forSammonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muir
- 4Howie
- 6Durnan
- 10Rodden
- 11Miller
- 16King
- 18Sammon
- 19Buchanan
- 24Rankin
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 5Martin
- 6Forster
- 4O'Ware
- 3PeggieSubstituted forThomsonat 45'minutes
- 26Lyon
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 11Higginbotham
- 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 78'minutes
- 22AgyemanSubstituted forCardleat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 7Cardle
- 15Hill
- 16McNab
- 19McGill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 25Doherty
- 28Thomson
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
- Attendance:
- 701
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Kyle Doherty replaces Nathan Austin.
Hand ball by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).
Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts).
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Luke Rankin (Alloa Athletic).
Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Luke Rankin replaces Cameron O'Donnell.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Conor Sammon replaces Kieran Offord.