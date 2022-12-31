Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Alloa Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 14Stanger
  • 3Church
  • 7CawleySubstituted forMillerat 54'minutes
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forBuchananat 54'minutes
  • 12Scougall
  • 20O'DonnellSubstituted forRankinat 64'minutes
  • 15MacIver
  • 25OffordSubstituted forSammonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Muir
  • 4Howie
  • 6Durnan
  • 10Rodden
  • 11Miller
  • 16King
  • 18Sammon
  • 19Buchanan
  • 24Rankin

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Martin
  • 6Forster
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3PeggieSubstituted forThomsonat 45'minutes
  • 26Lyon
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 78'minutes
  • 22AgyemanSubstituted forCardleat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 7Cardle
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 19McGill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 25Doherty
  • 28Thomson
Referee:
Calum Scott
Attendance:
701

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by George Stanger.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Doherty (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Kyle Doherty replaces Nathan Austin.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

  7. Post update

    George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).

  9. Post update

    Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke Rankin (Alloa Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Steven Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Luke Rankin replaces Cameron O'Donnell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Conor Sammon replaces Kieran Offord.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh19112637261135
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Alloa198563527829
5Airdrieonians188553325829
6Montrose198562925429
7Kelty Hearts2073102028-824
8Queen of Sth196583234-223
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131045-357
View full Scottish League One table

