Scottish League One
Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00ClydeClyde
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh19112637261135
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Alloa198563527829
5Airdrieonians188553325829
6Montrose198562925429
7Kelty Hearts2073102028-824
8Queen of Sth196583234-223
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131045-357
