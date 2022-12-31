Close menu
Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0DumbartonDumbarton1

Albion Rovers v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 4Sonkur
  • 22Graham
  • 12Wilson
  • 6FlemingBooked at 56mins
  • 7WilsonBooked at 40mins
  • 8LeslieBooked at 41mins
  • 3Malcolm
  • 11Reilly
  • 18Dolan

Substitutes

  • 9Roberts
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 20Kidd
  • 23Semirimu
  • 24McArthur

Dumbarton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Long
  • 4LynchBooked at 57mins
  • 5BuchananBooked at 31mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 23McNiff
  • 14McKeeSubstituted forMacLeanat 62'minutes
  • 7Orsi
  • 8WilsonBooked at 65mins
  • 18GraySubstituted forBlairat 54'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 3WyldeSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
  • 32Wallace

Substitutes

  • 2McGeever
  • 9Love
  • 11MacLean
  • 21Broun
  • 22Blair
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  5. Booking

    Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).

  7. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross MacLean.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 1. Ally Love (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross MacLean.

  11. Post update

    David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Fleming (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Edin Lynch.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Booking

    David Wilson (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by David Wilson (Dumbarton).

  17. Post update

    Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ewan Wilson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross MacLean replaces Joe McKee.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton18124231161540
2Stirling17103436201633
3Elgin177463230225
4Annan Athletic186572931-223
5Stranraer186572732-523
6East Fife186482629-322
7Stenhousemuir175572933-420
8Bonnyrigg Rose185582327-420
9Forfar175481825-719
10Albion184591826-817
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories