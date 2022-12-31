Albion Rovers v Dumbarton

Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Leighfield
- 2Fernie
- 4Sonkur
- 22Graham
- 12Wilson
- 6FlemingBooked at 56mins
- 7WilsonBooked at 40mins
- 8LeslieBooked at 41mins
- 3Malcolm
- 11Reilly
- 18Dolan
Substitutes
- 9Roberts
- 15McColl
- 16Duncan
- 17Smith
- 20Kidd
- 23Semirimu
- 24McArthur
Dumbarton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Long
- 4LynchBooked at 57mins
- 5BuchananBooked at 31mins
- 6Carswell
- 23McNiff
- 14McKeeSubstituted forMacLeanat 62'minutes
- 7Orsi
- 8WilsonBooked at 65mins
- 18GraySubstituted forBlairat 54'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 3WyldeSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
- 32Wallace
Substitutes
- 2McGeever
- 9Love
- 11MacLean
- 21Broun
- 22Blair
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross MacLean.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 1. Ally Love (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross MacLean.
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Fleming (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Edin Lynch.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
David Wilson (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Wilson (Dumbarton).
Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ewan Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross MacLean replaces Joe McKee.