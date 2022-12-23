Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson claims VAR teething problems "have probably affected us more than anyone" as he laments not getting a handball penalty when 2-1 up at Ibrox last week. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Michael Beale has admitted Rabbi Matondo is suffering a "crisis of confidence" but defended the winger over recent Rangers criticism. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Matt O'Riley has admitted he needs to contribute more at Celtic in order to realise his dream of playing for Denmark following his World Cup disappointment. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed Aberdeen will wait until the end of the season to make a call on securing Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

On-loan forward Elie Youan has promised Hibs fans they're about to see his best now he's getting used to the physical element of Scottish football and has been let off the leash with a free role in attack. (Daily Record) external-link