Bangor have won the Steel and Sons Cup for the fourth time after beating Dunmurry Rec 2-1 at Seaview.

Andrew Carberry gave the Amateur League side a shock lead early in the second half.

The Premier Intermediate frontrunners hit back through Ben Arthurs and Adam Neale to win the festive decider.

Bangor last triumphed in 2011 and, in winning the cup, manager Lee Feeney emulates the late Frankie Wilson, who passed away in October aged 52.

Wilson guided the Seasiders to the Steel and Sons 11 years ago with a 2-1 victory over Larne at the north Belfast stadium.

Bangor were favourites heading into the final, which is traditionally played on Christmas morning but was moved due to the 25th falling on a Sunday, but Dunmurry stunned the Premier Intermediate title challengers when Carberry gave Rec the lead on 48 minutes.

Arthurs poked home on 62 minutes to level for Bangor, who completed the turnaround with 20 minutes to play when star striker Neale headed home from close range.

Dunmurry were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Rory Courtney was sent off as Bangor held on to win in front of a crowd of 2,714.